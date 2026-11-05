Towson Tigers at Utah Utes Preview: Thursday Night in Salt Lake City

The Towson Tigers visit the Utah Utes at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

Utah enters at 1-0 after winning its opener. The Utes average 66.0 points per game and allow 63.0. They shoot 51% from the field and 29% from 3-point range, with 18.0 assists, 40.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game.

Trey Campbell leads Utah in both scoring and passing, averaging 20.0 points and 8.0 assists per game. Malek Gomma leads the Utes on the glass at 11.0 rebounds per game.

Towson is 0-1 after dropping its first game. The Tigers average 70.0 points per game and give up 89.0. They are shooting 37% from the field and 28% from deep, and they average 41.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Zion Stanford paces Towson with 15.0 points per game. Jaquan Womack averages 12.0 rebounds per game, and Christian Doerr leads the team with 4.0 assists per game.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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