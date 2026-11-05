UIC Beats Robert Morris 71-58 as Tutu Clayton Posts Double-Double

Tutu Clayton scored 13 points and handed out 11 assists for a double-double, and the UIC Flames beat the Robert Morris Colonials 71-58 on Thursday at UPMC Events Center.

The game was tight early, with seven lead changes and two ties. Robert Morris led 11-6 in the first quarter before UIC scored eight straight points to go ahead 14-11. The Flames took the first quarter 21-20 and the second 17-16.

UIC pulled away after that. The Flames won the third quarter 18-13 and the fourth 15-9, building a lead as large as 13. Robert Morris led by as many as six.

Nevaeh Foster added 12 points and five steals for UIC, going 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Julia Coleman scored 10 points.

Myriam Traore led Robert Morris with 15 points and made all four of her free throws. Page Greenburg scored 12 off the bench on 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, and Teigh Yeast had seven points.

UIC shot 25-of-53 (47%) from the field, went 8-of-13 from 3-point range and had 20 assists. Robert Morris shot 17-of-47 (36%) and committed 21 turnovers with nine assists, though it went 17-of-18 at the line. The Flames held a 28-16 edge in points in the paint and a 10-2 edge in fast-break points.

UIC is 1-1. Robert Morris is 0-1.

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