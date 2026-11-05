Bethune-Cookman at No. 19 Texas Tech: Thursday Preview

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats visit the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Thursday, Nov. 5, at United Supermarkets Arena. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

Texas Tech, No. 19 in the AP Top 25, is 1-0 and won its last game. The Red Raiders average 76.0 points per game and have allowed 42.0 points per game. They shoot 45 percent from the field and 23 percent from 3-point range, with 37.0 rebounds and 14.0 assists per game.

Damarion Dennis leads Texas Tech with 22.0 points per game. Josiah Moseley pulls down 8.0 rebounds per game, and Cruz Davis averages 5.0 assists.

Bethune-Cookman is 0-1 after losing its last game. The Wildcats average 70.0 points per game and allow 79.0. They shoot 43 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc, and average 29.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Mari Jordan leads the Wildcats with 22.0 points per game. Daniel Johnson averages 6.0 rebounds, and Jameel Morris has 2.0 assists per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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