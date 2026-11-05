Menlo Oaks Visit UC Davis Aggies on Thursday Night

The Menlo Oaks visit the UC Davis Aggies on Thursday, Nov. 5, at University Credit Union Center. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

UC Davis enters at 0-1. The Aggies average 75.0 points per game and allow 79.0.

UC Davis is shooting 40% from the field and 32% from 3-point range this season. The Aggies average 31.0 rebounds and 12.0 assists per game and have not recorded a block, at 0.0 per game.

Jalen Stokes leads UC Davis in scoring at 18.0 points per game. Brayden Fagbemi averages a team-best 5.0 assists, and Veniamin Abosi leads the Aggies with 6.0 rebounds per game.

UC Davis listed no players on its injury report.

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