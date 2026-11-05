Portland Pilots Visit BYU Cougars on Thursday Night

The Portland Pilots travel to face the BYU Cougars on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Marriott Center. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

Portland is 1-0 and has a one-game winning streak. The Pilots average 107.0 points per game and allow 29.0. They shoot 58% from the field and 38% from 3-point range, with 39.0 rebounds, 23.0 assists and 6.0 blocks per game.

Sara Mangan leads Portland in scoring at 13.0 points per game. Julia Dalan averages a team-best 5.0 rebounds, and Lainey Spear leads the Pilots with 3.0 assists per game.

BYU is also 1-0 after beating Idaho State 67-50 at home on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Cougars average 67.0 points and allow 50.0 per game. They shoot 34% from the field and 24% from 3-point range, and they average 51.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Delaney Gibb leads BYU at 17.0 points per game. Mariam Traore averages 8.0 rebounds, and Brinley Cannon averages 5.0 assists.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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