Whittier Poets Visit Cal Poly Mustangs on Thursday

The Whittier Poets visit the Cal Poly Mustangs on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Mott Athletics Center. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

Cal Poly enters at 1-0 and on a one-game winning streak. The Mustangs average 79.0 points per game and allow 38.0 points per game.

Cal Poly shoots 45 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3-point range this season. The Mustangs average 41.0 rebounds and 14.0 assists per game and have yet to record a block.

Sumer Lee leads Cal Poly in scoring at 17.0 points per game. Dessi Ulmer averages 14.0 rebounds per game, and Maddy Tauro leads the team with 4.0 assists per game.

Cal Poly listed no players on its injury report.

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