Magic Visit Suns on Thursday as Both Teams Try to Snap Skids

The Orlando Magic visit the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 9:00 p.m. ET at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Orlando comes in at 2-5 and has lost two straight. The Magic fell to the Wizards 103-94 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. They score 105.7 points per game and allow 114.7, while shooting 45% from the field and 34% from 3-point range.

Phoenix is 1-5 and has dropped four in a row. The Suns lost to the Trail Blazers 132-119 at home on Wednesday, Nov. 4, so they play on back-to-back nights. They average 113.3 points per game but give up 124.3, and shoot 46% from the field and 34% from deep.

Franz Wagner leads the Magic in scoring at 20.3 points per game and in assists at 7.6 per game. Wendell Carter Jr. pulls down a team-best 8.9 rebounds per game. For the Suns, Devin Booker averages 24.7 points and 4.7 assists per game, and Miles Bridges leads the team with 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Suns hold a slight edge on the glass, at 39.5 rebounds per game to Orlando's 38.9, and average 27.3 assists to the Magic's 25.9.

Orlando lists Paolo Banchero, Jonathan Isaac, Izaiyah Nelson, Noah Penda and Jalen Suggs as out. Phoenix will be without Rasheer Fleming, Jordan Goodwin and Mark Williams.

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