Wagner Visits Lafayette on Thursday Night at Kirby Sports Center

The Wagner Seahawks visit the Lafayette Leopards on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET at Kirby Sports Center.

Wagner enters at 1-0 after winning its opener. The Seahawks average 80.0 points per game and allow 72.0. They shoot 45% from the field and 31% from 3-point range, and average 32.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists and 6.0 blocks per game.

Alivia Landy leads Wagner with 16.0 points per game. Lana Beslic averages 5.0 assists, and Sophia Priestley leads the team with 6.0 rebounds per game.

Lafayette is 0-1. The Leopards lost to St John's 95-37 on the road Monday, Nov. 2.

Lafayette averages 37.0 points per game and allows 95.0. The Leopards shoot 25% from the field and 19% from 3-point range, with 21.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 block per game. Johari Hall leads the team with 6.0 points per game, and Tasha Chudy averages 2.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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