Northern Arizona Visits Arizona State on Thursday Night

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks open their season against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Desert Financial Arena. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Arizona State is 1-0 after winning its opener. The Sun Devils average 84.0 points per game and allow 41.0, shooting 51% from the field and 37% from 3-point range.

Arizona State has also controlled the glass and moved the ball, averaging 51.0 rebounds, 26.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Heloisa Carrera leads the Sun Devils in scoring at 15.0 points per game and in rebounding at 9.0 per game. Ruby Whitehorn averages a team-high 6.0 assists.

Northern Arizona is 0-0 and has yet to play a game this season.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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