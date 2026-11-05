Pennsylvania at No. 3 Illinois Preview: Quakers Visit State Farm Center Thursday

The Pennsylvania Quakers visit the No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini on Thursday, Nov. 5, at State Farm Center. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Pennsylvania is 0-0 and has yet to play a game this season.

Illinois, ranked third in the AP Top 25, is 1-0 and has won its only game so far. The Illini average 120.0 points per game and have allowed 45.0 points per game. They are shooting 55% from the field and 37% from 3-point range.

Illinois also averages 65.0 rebounds, 30.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Andrej Stojakovic leads the Illini in scoring at 20.0 points per game. Ethan Brown averages 7.0 assists per game, and Quentin Coleman leads the team with 10.0 rebounds per game.

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