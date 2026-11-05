South Florida Visits DePaul at Wintrust Arena on Thursday

The South Florida Bulls visit the DePaul Blue Demons at Wintrust Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams come in at 1-0 with a one-game winning streak.

South Florida averages 98.0 points per game and allows 71.0. The Bulls shoot 50% from the field and 45% from 3-point range, and they average 45.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Zayden High leads South Florida with 20.0 points per game. Sonny Wilson averages 6.0 assists and Mike James pulls down 8.0 rebounds per game.

DePaul averages 75.0 points per game and gives up 58.0. The Blue Demons shoot 39% from the field and 22% from beyond the arc, with 43.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists and 5.0 blocks per game.

Koree Cotton paces DePaul with 20.0 points per game. Noah Meeusen leads the team in both assists at 8.0 per game and rebounds at 7.0 per game.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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