Grace University at Southern Utah Preview: Lancers Visit Thunderbirds Thursday

The Grace University Lancers visit the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at the America First Events Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Southern Utah is 1-0 and has won one straight. The Thunderbirds average 134.0 points per game and allow 69.0. They shoot 67% from the field and 30% from 3-point range, and they average 54.0 rebounds, 30.0 assists and 7.0 blocks per game.

JaJuan Nicholls leads Southern Utah in scoring at 14.0 points per game. Rashaad Davis averages 6.0 assists per game, and DJ Smith leads the team with 8.0 rebounds per game.

Grace University comes in a day after a 103-52 loss at Utah Tech on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The Lancers average 52.0 points per game on 36% shooting from the field and 17% from 3-point range. They average 36.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Noah Charles leads Grace University with 15.0 points per game. Thibault Merino averages 2.0 assists per game, and Caleb Palmer averages 5.0 rebounds per game.

Southern Utah listed no players on its injury report.

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