Calumet St. Joseph Visits Air Force on Thursday at Clune Arena

The Calumet St. Joseph Crimson Wave visit the Air Force Falcons on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET at Clune Arena.

Air Force comes in at 0-1 and on a one-game losing streak after dropping its last game. The Falcons average 71.0 points per game and are allowing 102.0 points per game.

Air Force is shooting 32% from the field and 27% from 3-point range this season. The Falcons average 36.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.0 block per game.

Kam Sanders leads Air Force in scoring at 17.0 points per game. Caleb Walker tops the team in rebounding with 8.0 per game, and Grant Best leads the Falcons in assists with 3.0 per game.

Air Force listed no players on its injury report.

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