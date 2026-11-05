The San Francisco Dons beat the Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine 85-79 in overtime on Thursday at The Sobrato Center. Maria Burliga had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Aina Cargol added 17 points, 6 assists and 3 steals for San Francisco.

Hawai'i's Ritorya Tamilo had the best line of the game in the loss. She scored 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting and added 19 rebounds and 6 blocks in 39 minutes.

San Francisco opened with 20 straight points and led 26-12 after the first quarter. Hawai'i answered by outscoring the Dons 21-6 in the second and 18-15 in the third. San Francisco won the fourth quarter 20-16 to force overtime, then outscored Hawai'i 18-12 in the extra period.

The lead changed hands 8 times, and the game was tied 3 times. San Francisco's largest lead was 20 points, while Hawai'i led by as many as 12.

Candy Edokpaigbe scored 15 points for the Dons. Bailey Flavell had 18 points and 4 assists in 44 minutes for Hawai'i, and Teyahna Bond scored 11 off the bench.

San Francisco outrebounded Hawai'i 56-46 and had 19 fast-break points to Hawai'i's 9. The Dons shot 32-of-83 from the field, while Hawai'i shot 30-of-69 but committed 20 turnovers to San Francisco's 15.

San Francisco improved to 1-0. Hawai'i fell to 0-2.

The post San Francisco Beats Hawai’i 85-79 in Overtime Behind Burliga and Cargol appeared first on Ball Exclusives.