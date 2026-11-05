Jaguars Visit Ravens on Thursday Night at M&T Bank Stadium

The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Jacksonville is 5-2 and beat the Colts 42-7 at home on Sunday, Nov. 1. The Jaguars average 28.0 points per game and allow 15.9 points per game, and opponents average 77.4 rushing yards against them.

Trevor Lawrence has 1,690 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 4 interceptions this season. Bhayshul Tuten leads the Jaguars with 492 rushing yards, and Parker Washington has a team-high 432 receiving yards. Foyesade Oluokun has 51 tackles and Travon Walker has 3 sacks.

Baltimore is 4-4 after a 36-10 loss at the Bills on Sunday, Nov. 1. The Ravens average 22.4 points and 133.5 rushing yards per game while allowing 25.4 points per game.

Derrick Henry has 632 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns this season, and Zay Flowers has 608 receiving yards. Lamar Jackson has 967 passing yards with 6 touchdowns and 1 interception. Roquan Smith leads the Ravens with 66 tackles, and Mike Green has 3.5 sacks.

Jackson and Tyler Huntley, both quarterbacks, are out, along with safety Jaylinn Hawkins. Nate Wiggins, a cornerback, is questionable. Tuten, Walker and cornerback Devon Marshall are listed as questionable for the Jaguars.

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