Milwaukee Panthers at Saint Louis Billikens Preview: Thursday at Chaifetz Arena

The Milwaukee Panthers visit the Saint Louis Billikens on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:00 p.m. ET at Chaifetz Arena. Both teams enter 0-1.

Milwaukee lost to Northwestern 64-60 on the road on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Panthers average 60.0 points per game and allow 64.0. They shoot 43 percent from the field and 64 percent from 3-point range, with 26.0 rebounds and 17.0 assists per game.

Rita Gomes leads Milwaukee with 19.0 points per game. Payton Rechlicz paces the Panthers in assists at 3.0 per game and in rebounds at 5.0 per game.

Saint Louis also comes in on a one-game losing streak. The Billikens average 84.0 points per game and give up 91.0. They shoot 53 percent from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range, and they average 35.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists and 10.0 blocks per game.

Tyonna Bailey leads Saint Louis with 26.0 points per game. Peyton Olufson averages a team-high 4.0 assists, and D'Myjah Bolds leads the Billikens with 7.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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