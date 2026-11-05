Texas Southern Visits No. 9 LSU on Thursday Night

The Texas Southern Tigers visit the No. 9 LSU Tigers on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

LSU is 1-0 after opening with a 129-35 home win over SE Louisiana on Monday, Nov. 2. LSU averages 129.0 points per game and allows 35.0. It shoots 56% from the field and 50% from 3-point range, with 54.0 rebounds and 31.0 assists per game.

ZaKiyah Johnson leads LSU in scoring at 33.0 points per game and in rebounding at 13.0 per game. Jada Williams averages 8.0 assists per game.

Texas Southern is 0-1 after a 92-38 loss at Tulane on Monday, Nov. 2. Texas Southern averages 38.0 points and allows 92.0 per game. It is shooting 21% from the field and 16% from 3-point range while averaging 39.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

DeAvion Wilson leads Texas Southern with 7.0 points and 3.0 assists per game. Jada Landers averages a team-high 7.0 rebounds.

Neither team has any players listed on its injury report.

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