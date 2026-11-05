The Christian Brothers Buccaneers play the UT Martin Skyhawks on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.

UT Martin is 1-0 and won its last game. The Skyhawks average 90.0 points per game and allow 89.0.

Raven Sims leads UT Martin in scoring at 28.0 points per game and in rebounding at 10.0 per game. Olivia Smith tops the team with 3.0 assists per game.

The Skyhawks shoot 51% from the field and 18% from 3-point range. They average 39.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 5.0 blocks per game.

UT Martin lists no players on its injury report.

The post Christian Brothers Visits UT Martin in Thursday Women’s Basketball Game appeared first on Ball Exclusives.