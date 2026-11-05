Eastern Illinois at No. 10 Iowa Preview: Panthers Visit Hawkeyes Thursday

The Eastern Illinois Panthers visit the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Iowa is 1-0 after beating Towson 73-45 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. The Hawkeyes average 73.0 points per game and allow 45.0, and they pull down 52.0 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the field.

Dani Carnegie leads Iowa in scoring at 21.0 points per game and in assists at 5.0 per game. McKenna Woliczko averages a team-high 8.0 rebounds.

Eastern Illinois is 0-1 after a 76-54 loss at Drake on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Panthers average 54.0 points per game and give up 76.0, shooting 43% from the field and 29% from 3-point range.

Nyah Hardy paces Eastern Illinois with 15.0 points per game. Meioshe Mason averages 3.0 assists and Clara Glad leads the team with 4.0 rebounds per game. The Panthers also average 8.0 blocks per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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