Sam Houston Bearkats Visit Houston Cougars on Thursday Night

The Sam Houston Bearkats visit the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET. Both teams enter at 1-0.

Houston beat Hampton 73-65 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. The Cougars average 73.0 points per game and allow 65.0. They shoot 55% from the field and 30% from 3-point range.

Esmeralda Enriquez leads Houston at 20.0 points per game. Elodie Lutbert averages 13.0 rebounds, and Marta Llompart averages 6.0 assists. As a team, the Cougars average 41.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists and 6.0 blocks per game.

Sam Houston also brings a one-game winning streak. The Bearkats average 111.0 points per game and allow 59.0, shooting 51% from the field and 36% from 3-point range. They average 46.0 rebounds and 18.0 assists per game.

Taylor Spencer leads the Bearkats at 17.0 points per game. Fanta Kone averages 8.0 assists, and Hannah Wallace averages 8.0 rebounds.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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