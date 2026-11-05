Ducks at Oilers: Anaheim Visits Edmonton on Thursday Night

The Anaheim Ducks visit the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday, Nov. 5, with the puck set to drop at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Edmonton enters at 11-2-3 but is coming off a 4-3 road loss to the Devils on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 31 assists and 40 points this season, and Leon Draisaitl leads the team with 13 goals.

The Oilers average 4.13 goals and 25.6 shots per game. They have allowed 2.88 goals and 26.8 shots per game, and their penalty kill is at 73.9 percent. Edmonton has scored 19 power-play goals and allowed 12.

Anaheim is 7-7-1 and won its last game, beating the Canucks 5-4 on the road Tuesday, Nov. 3. Leo Carlsson leads the Ducks with 17 assists and 22 points, and Cutter Gauthier has a team-high 10 goals.

The Ducks average 3.60 goals and 24.8 shots per game while allowing 3.80 goals and 27.3 shots per game. Anaheim has 19 power-play goals, has given up 15 and kills penalties at 74.6 percent. Neither team has allowed a short-handed goal.

Edmonton will be without left wing Isaac Howard, who is listed as out. The Ducks have no players on the injury report.

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