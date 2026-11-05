Central Arkansas at Baylor: Unbeaten Teams Meet Thursday at Foster Pavilion

The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears visit the Baylor Bears on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:00 p.m. ET at Foster Pavilion. Both teams enter 1-0.

Central Arkansas beat Hendrix 97-40 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. The Sugar Bears average 97.0 points per game and allow 40.0. They shoot 45% from the field and 34% from 3-point range, and they average 64.0 rebounds, 25.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Laylah Reese leads Central Arkansas in scoring at 17.0 points per game. Tiani Ellison averages 11.0 rebounds per game, and Faith McCallop averages 6.0 assists per game.

Baylor averages 87.0 points per game and allows 66.0. The Bears shoot 54% from the field and 35% from 3-point range, and they average 48.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists and 7.0 blocks per game.

Taliah Scott leads Baylor at 15.0 points per game. Reese Ross averages 13.0 rebounds per game, and Trinity Turner averages 10.0 assists per game.

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