The Augustana (SD) Vikings visit the North Dakota State Bison on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:00 p.m. ET at Scheels Center.

North Dakota State is 0-1 and lost its only game so far. The Bison average 56.0 points per game and allow 62.0.

Karrington Asp leads the Bison in scoring at 20.0 points per game and in rebounding at 6.0 per game. Sophie Hawkinson leads the team with 3.0 assists per game.

As a team, North Dakota State shoots 42 percent from the field and 20 percent from 3-point range. The Bison average 34.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 5.0 blocks per game.

North Dakota State listed no players on its injury report.

The post Augustana (SD) Visits North Dakota State on Thursday at Scheels Center appeared first on Ball Exclusives.