Le Moyne Visits Creighton on Thursday Night in Omaha

The Le Moyne Dolphins visit the Creighton Bluejays on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:00 p.m. ET at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Creighton is 1-0 after winning its only game so far. The Bluejays average 76.0 points per game and allow 61.0. They shoot 41% from the field and 32% from 3-point range, and they average 34.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists and 5.0 blocks per game.

Wes Enis leads Creighton with 25.0 points per game. Katrelle Harmon averages a team-high 6.0 assists, and Jackson McAndrew leads the Bluejays with 7.0 rebounds per game.

Le Moyne is 0-1 after losing its first game. The Dolphins average 64.0 points per game and have allowed 106.0. They shoot 39% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with averages of 29.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Trevor Roe leads Le Moyne in all three major categories. He averages 20.0 points, 6.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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