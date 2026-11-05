VMI Keydets Visit SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum on Thursday

The VMI Keydets play the SMU Mustangs on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Moody Coliseum in Dallas. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Both teams are 1-0 and won their last game. VMI averages 115.0 points per game and allows 83.0. The Keydets shoot 48% from the field and 41% from 3-point range, and they average 56.0 rebounds, 27.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

TJ Johnson leads VMI in scoring at 17.0 points per game. Rickey Bradley Jr. averages 7.0 assists, and Paulius Narvilas leads the team with 10.0 rebounds per game.

SMU averages 85.0 points per game and allows 72.0. The Mustangs shoot 51% from the field and 41% from 3-point range. They average 33.0 rebounds, 21.0 assists and 7.0 blocks per game.

Jakub Szumert leads SMU at 24.0 points per game. Jaden Toombs paces the Mustangs in two categories, averaging 7.0 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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