Northern Illinois Visits Tulsa on Thursday Night

The Northern Illinois Huskies visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Reynolds Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Northern Illinois is 0-1 and lost its last game. The Huskies average 87.0 points per game and allow 89.0. They shoot 47% from the field and 45% on three-pointers, and they average 27.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Trevor Polite leads Northern Illinois in scoring at 15.0 points per game and in rebounding at 5.0 per game. Max Weisbrod averages 8.0 assists per game.

Tulsa is 1-0 after winning its last game. The Golden Hurricane average 98.0 points per game and allow 50.0. They shoot 50% from the field and 47% on three-pointers, with 44.0 rebounds, 22.0 assists and 1.0 block per game.

Jaylen Lawal leads Tulsa with 17.0 points and 4.0 assists per game. Chris Loofe tops the team in rebounding at 6.0 per game.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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