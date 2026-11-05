East West Phantoms Visit Tennessee State Tigers on Thursday

The East West Phantoms visit the Tennessee State Tigers on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Gentry Center.

Tennessee State enters at 0-1 after losing its opener. The Tigers have scored 64.0 points per game and allowed 94.0 points per game so far this season.

Tennessee State has shot 31 percent from the field and 23 percent from 3-point range. The Tigers average 34.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Ty-Laur Johnson leads Tennessee State in scoring at 15.0 points per game and in assists at 4.0 per game. Christian Alston leads the team in rebounding with 5.0 per game.

Tennessee State lists no players on its injury report.

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