UC Santa Barbara Visits Pepperdine on Thursday in Matchup of 1-0 Teams

The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos visit the Pepperdine Waves on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:00 p.m. ET at Firestone Fieldhouse. Both teams enter 1-0.

UC Santa Barbara beat UC Santa Cruz 101-26 at home on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Gauchos average 101.0 points per game and allow 26.0. They shoot 62% from the field and 56% from 3-point range, and average 49.0 rebounds, 23.0 assists and 7.0 blocks per game.

Sarah Heyn leads the Gauchos with 17.0 points per game. Maddie Naro averages 6.0 assists per game, and Chauncey Andersen averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

Pepperdine also carries a one-game winning streak. The Waves average 59.0 points per game and allow 43.0. They shoot 41% from the field and 15% from 3-point range, while averaging 54.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists and 10.0 blocks per game.

Maggie Mendelson leads Pepperdine in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 17.0 points and 17.0 rebounds per game. Seleh Harmon averages 5.0 assists per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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