Coastal Carolina Visits No. 2 Duke on Thursday at Cameron Indoor

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers visit the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Duke enters 1-0 and ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25. The Blue Devils average 84.0 points per game and allow 50.0. They shoot 49% from the field but 18% from 3-point range, and they average 37.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists and 6.0 blocks per game.

Dame Sarr leads Duke in scoring at 16.0 points per game. Deron Rippey Jr. tops the team with 4.0 assists per game, and Patrick Ngongba II leads in rebounding at 7.0 per game.

Coastal Carolina comes in 0-1. The Chanticleers average 70.0 points per game and allow 71.0, shooting 43% from the field and 29% from 3-point range. They average 40.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 8.0 blocks per game.

Trey Perry paces Coastal Carolina with 20.0 points and 3.0 assists per game. Jaylen Cross leads the team with 8.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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