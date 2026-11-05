Xavier Visits Northwestern on Thursday in Matchup of 1-0 Teams

The Xavier Musketeers visit the Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:00 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Both teams come in at 1-0.

Northwestern beat Milwaukee 64-60 at home on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Wildcats average 64.0 points per game and allow 60.0. They shoot 47% from the field and 33% from 3-point range, with 18.0 assists and 6.0 blocks per game.

Lily Carmody leads Northwestern in scoring at 21.0 points per game and in assists at 6.0 per game. Jasmyn Cooper-Derba averages 12.0 rebounds per game to lead the team.

Xavier averages 75.0 points per game and allows 63.0. The Musketeers shoot 42% from the field and 23% from 3-point range. They average 43.0 rebounds and 11.0 assists per game and have yet to record a block.

Lucile Jerome leads Xavier at 28.0 points per game. Meri Kanerva averages 5.0 assists per game, and Diawna Carter-Hartley pulls down 10.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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