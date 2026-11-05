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Basketball

Illinois State Hosts Central State on Thursday Night at CEFCU Arena

By Ball Exclusives Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpcjU_1Go5Ibmd00

The Illinois State Redbirds host the Central State Marauders on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:00 p.m. ET at CEFCU Arena.

Illinois State enters 0-1 and on a one-game losing streak. The Redbirds average 85.0 points per game and allow 90.0 points per game.

Johnny Kinziger leads Illinois State in scoring at 30.0 points per game. Malik Messina-Moore averages a team-high 4.0 assists, and Nick Allen leads the Redbirds with 5.0 rebounds per game.

As a team, Illinois State shoots 48% from the field and 48% from 3-point range. The Redbirds average 33.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists and 0.0 blocks per game.

Illinois State lists no players on its injury report.

The post Illinois State Hosts Central State on Thursday Night at CEFCU Arena appeared first on Ball Exclusives.

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