Illinois State Hosts Central State on Thursday Night at CEFCU Arena

The Illinois State Redbirds host the Central State Marauders on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:00 p.m. ET at CEFCU Arena.

Illinois State enters 0-1 and on a one-game losing streak. The Redbirds average 85.0 points per game and allow 90.0 points per game.

Johnny Kinziger leads Illinois State in scoring at 30.0 points per game. Malik Messina-Moore averages a team-high 4.0 assists, and Nick Allen leads the Redbirds with 5.0 rebounds per game.

As a team, Illinois State shoots 48% from the field and 48% from 3-point range. The Redbirds average 33.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists and 0.0 blocks per game.

Illinois State lists no players on its injury report.

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