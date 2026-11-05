The Jacksonville State Gamecocks visit the South Alabama Jaguars at the Mitchell Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Jacksonville State is 1-0 and comes in on a one-game winning streak. The Gamecocks average 123.0 points per game and allow 59.0. They shoot 56% from the field and 45% from 3-point range, and they average 47.0 rebounds, 27.0 assists and 6.0 blocks per game.

Jordan Stiemke leads Jacksonville State in scoring at 17.0 points per game. Chris Lockett Jr. averages 10.0 assists, and Kash Polk leads the team with 6.0 rebounds per game.

South Alabama is 0-1 and enters on a one-game losing streak. The Jaguars average 77.0 points per game and give up 86.0. They shoot 50% from the field and 27% from 3-point range, with averages of 27.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists and 1.0 block per game.

Jalen Langsy leads South Alabama with 25.0 points per game. Diego Roman averages 5.0 assists, and Stephen Williams pulls down 8.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

The post Jacksonville State Visits South Alabama on Thursday Night appeared first on Ball Exclusives.