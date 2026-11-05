Toledo Rockets Visit No. 6 Michigan State Spartans on Thursday

The Toledo Rockets visit the No. 6 Michigan State Spartans at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Michigan State, No. 6 in the AP Top 25, is 1-0 and has won its only game. The Spartans average 96.0 points per game and allow 59.0. They shoot 58% from the field and 39% from 3-point range, and they average 46.0 rebounds, 22.0 assists and 8.0 blocks per game.

Jeremy Fears Jr. leads Michigan State in scoring at 13.0 points per game and in assists at 11.0 per game. Anton Bonke leads the Spartans with 13.0 rebounds per game.

Toledo is 0-1 after losing its opener. The Rockets average 70.0 points per game and allow 71.0. They shoot 40% from the field and 22% from 3-point range, and they average 50.0 rebounds, 21.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Mynor Strong leads Toledo with 18.0 points per game. Sean Jones averages 9.0 assists per game, and Jaylan Ouwinga averages 14.0 rebounds per game.

Neither the Rockets nor the Spartans listed any players on the injury report.

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