East Texas A&M Visits Rice on Thursday Night at Tudor Fieldhouse

The East Texas A&M Lions visit the Rice Owls on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Tudor Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Both teams come in at 1-0 with a one-game winning streak. Rice has scored 100.0 points per game and allowed 55.0. The Owls shoot 45 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point range. They average 58.0 rebounds, 23.0 assists and 9.0 blocks per game.

Jacob Dar leads Rice in scoring at 20.0 points per game and in rebounding at 8.0 per game. Dallas Hobbs runs the offense with 7.0 assists per game.

East Texas A&M averages 68.0 points and gives up 64.0 per game. The Lions shoot 44 percent from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range, with 33.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Bo Aldridge leads the Lions in scoring at 22.0 points per game and in assists at 5.0 per game. Mohamed Diakite pulls down a team-best 7.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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