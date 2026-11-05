Gardner-Webb Visits No. 7 Texas at Moody Center on Thursday Night

The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs visit the No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Moody Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Texas enters 1-0 and on a one-game winning streak. The Longhorns average 109.0 points per game and allow 59.0. They shoot 63% from the field and 50% from 3-point range, with 44.0 rebounds, 22.0 assists and 6.0 blocks per game.

Matas Vokietaitis leads Texas in scoring at 22.0 points per game. Austin Goosby averages 8.0 assists, and Amari Evans leads the team with 7.0 rebounds per game.

Gardner-Webb is 0-1 and has lost one straight. The Runnin' Bulldogs average 46.0 points per game and allow 86.0, shooting 26% from the field and 32% from 3-point range. They average 28.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Jacob Hudson leads Gardner-Webb with 9.0 points per game. Sam Nosakhare averages 8.0 rebounds, and Rue Wells leads the team with 2.0 assists per game.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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