James Madison Visits Southern Miss on Thursday Night

The James Madison Dukes visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:00 p.m. ET at M. M. Roberts Stadium.

James Madison is 7-2 and comes off a 24-21 home loss to Troy on Thursday, Oct. 29. Southern Miss is 3-5 after beating UL Monroe 35-21 on the road on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The Dukes average 39.1 points and 450.9 total yards per game, with 248.8 yards passing and 202.1 rushing. Their defense allows 18.9 points and 352.2 yards per game. Camden Coleman has thrown for 1,742 yards with 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions this season, and George Pettaway has run for 824 yards and 8 touchdowns on 124 carries. Corey Scott leads the receivers with 27 catches for 386 yards and 5 touchdowns.

On defense, Nakian Jackson leads James Madison with 66 tackles and Amar Thomas has 3 sacks.

Southern Miss averages 26.9 points and 399.5 yards per game and allows 31.0 points and 432.4 yards, including 223.4 on the ground. Landry Lyddy has passed for 1,326 yards with 8 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Steven Robinson has 728 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns on 142 carries, and Mario Sanders has 44 catches for 600 yards and 5 scores.

Mathis Haygood leads the Golden Eagles with 70 tackles, and Jameer Lewis has 4 sacks. Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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