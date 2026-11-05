Eastern Kentucky Visits Morehead State on Thursday

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels visit the Morehead State Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. Tipoff is set for 7:45 p.m. ET.

Both teams enter at 0-1 after losing their openers.

Eastern Kentucky averages 89.0 points per game and allows 90.0. The Colonels are shooting 48% from the field and 26% from 3-point range, and they average 41.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Kirsten Lewis-Williams leads Eastern Kentucky with 17.0 points per game. Liz Freihofer averages 9.0 rebounds per game, and Kenleigh Woods leads the team with 4.0 assists per game.

Morehead State lost to Kentucky 85-42 on the road Monday, Nov. 2. The Eagles average 42.0 points per game and allow 85.0, shooting 31% from the field and 33% from 3-point range. They average 30.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 block per game.

Kensley Feltner leads Morehead State with 16.0 points per game. Heidi Smith averages 7.0 rebounds per game, and Lanae Riley leads the team with 1.0 assist per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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