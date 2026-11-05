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West among five former umpires suing over retirement plan payments

By Ball Exclusives Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGe5l_1Go3g3ve00

West is one of five former umpires who have filed a lawsuit over a retirement plan, claiming they are owed money, ESPN reported.

A lawyer for the retired umpires said Thursday that the amount owed is more than $2 million.

Photo: Hector Rodriguez / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0

The post West among five former umpires suing over retirement plan payments appeared first on Ball Exclusives.

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