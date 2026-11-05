Stonehill Skyhawks Visit Fordham Rams on Thursday Night

The Stonehill Skyhawks visit the Fordham Rams at Rose Hill Gym on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Stonehill is 1-0 and comes in on a one-game winning streak. The Skyhawks average 84.0 points per game and allow 56.0. They shoot 42% from the field and 27% from 3-point range. They average 57.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Jack Medalie leads Stonehill in scoring at 18.0 points per game and in rebounding at 8.0 per game. Trenton Ruth averages 6.0 assists per game to lead the team.

Fordham is 0-1 and has lost its only game. The Rams average 65.0 points per game and allow 95.0. They shoot 32% from the field and 39% from 3-point range, and average 33.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists and 1.0 block per game.

Akira Jacobs leads Fordham at 20.0 points per game. Amir Lindsey averages 7.0 assists per game, and Rikus Schulte leads the Rams with 6.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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