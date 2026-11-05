Northwestern State at Mississippi State Preview: Demons Visit Bulldogs on Thursday

The Northwestern State Demons visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Humphrey Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Mississippi State is 1-0 and comes in on a one-game winning streak. The Bulldogs average 106.0 points per game while allowing 88.0. They are shooting 58% from the field and 50% from 3-point range, with 39.0 rebounds, 23.0 assists and 5.0 blocks per game.

Josh Hubbard leads Mississippi State in scoring at 25.0 points per game and in assists at 9.0 per game. King Grace tops the Bulldogs with 8.0 rebounds per game.

Northwestern State is 0-1 and has lost its only game. The Demons average 65.0 points per game and allow 87.0. They are shooting 37% from the field and 22% from 3-point range, with 35.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Kai Simpson leads Northwestern State with 17.0 points and 3.0 assists per game. Jayden Nesbitt averages a team-high 8.0 rebounds.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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