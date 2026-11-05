Southern Indiana Visits Kansas State on Thursday Night

The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles play the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Kansas State enters 1-0 after winning its opener. The Wildcats average 61.0 points per game and have allowed 41.0, shooting 35% from the field and 29% from 3-point range. They average 41.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Taryn Sides leads Kansas State with 15.0 points per game. Shaila Nde averages 9.0 rebounds, and Gina Garcia averages 6.0 assists.

Southern Indiana is 0-1 after losing its first game. The Screaming Eagles average 67.0 points per game and have given up 82.0. They shoot 38% from the field and 20% from beyond the arc, with 36.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Channah Gannon paces Southern Indiana with 16.0 points per game. Amiyah Buchanan averages 6.0 rebounds, and Tamara Ortiz averages 4.0 assists.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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