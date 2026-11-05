Centenary (LA) Visits UL Monroe on Thursday

The Centenary (LA) Ladies visit the UL Monroe Warhawks on Thursday, Nov. 5, at b1Bank Fant Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

UL Monroe enters the game 0-1 after losing its only game so far. The Warhawks average 46.0 points per game this season and allow 57.0.

The Warhawks are shooting 27% from the field and 24% from 3-point range. They average 45.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Kylee Hunt leads UL Monroe in scoring at 9.0 points per game. She also tops the team in assists with 3.0 per game.

Kayla Lindsey leads the Warhawks on the glass, averaging 5.0 rebounds per game.

UL Monroe has no players listed on its injury report.

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