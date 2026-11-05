Emory & Henry Visits Tennessee Tech in Women’s Basketball on Thursday

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles host the Emory & Henry Wasps at the Hooper Eblen Center on Thursday, Nov. 5. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tennessee Tech enters 0-1. The Golden Eagles lost to Butler 108-71 on the road Monday, Nov. 2.

Through one game, Tennessee Tech averages 71.0 points per game and allows 108.0. The Golden Eagles are shooting 36% from the field and 32% from 3-point range. They average 30.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Karson Martin leads the team in scoring at 25.0 points per game. LaReesha Cawthorn averages a team-high 10.0 rebounds per game, and Savannah Davis leads in assists with 5.0 per game.

Tennessee Tech listed no players on its injury report.

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