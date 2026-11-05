Nicholls at Iowa State Preview: Unbeaten Teams Meet Thursday at Hilton Coliseum

The Nicholls Colonels visit the Iowa State Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams come in at 1-0 after winning their openers. Iowa State is scoring 90.0 points per game and allowing 61.0. The Cyclones are shooting 47 percent from the field and 29 percent from 3-point range, and they average 61.0 rebounds, 21.0 assists and 6.0 blocks per game.

Tjasa Turnsek leads Iowa State at 19.0 points per game. Sienna Harvey averages 9.0 assists, and Arianna Jackson leads the team with 8.0 rebounds per game.

Nicholls averages 83.0 points and gives up 54.0 per game. The Colonels are shooting 40 percent from the field and 30 percent from deep, with 51.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Britiya Curtis leads Nicholls in scoring at 26.0 points per game and in assists at 4.0 per game. Jasmine Matthews pulls down 13.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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