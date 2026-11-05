Centre Colonels Visit Belmont Bruins on Thursday Night

The Centre Colonels visit the Belmont Bruins on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Curb Event Center Arena.

Belmont is 1-0 and has won its only game so far. The Bruins average 72.0 points per game and allow 54.0 points per game.

Jack Smiley leads Belmont in scoring at 24.0 points per game and in assists at 4.0 per game. Isaiah West leads the team in rebounding at 8.0 per game.

The Bruins are shooting 52% from the field and 30% from 3-point range this season. They average 36.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Belmont has no players listed on its injury report.

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