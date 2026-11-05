Grambling Visits McNeese on Thursday at Townsley Law Arena

The Grambling Lady Tigers play the McNeese Cowgirls at Townsley Law Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

McNeese is 1-0 after beating TAMU-Kingsvlle 65-53 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. The Cowgirls average 65.0 points per game and allow 53.0. They shoot 42% from the field and 30% from 3-point range, with 34.0 rebounds and 15.0 assists per game.

Avari Berry leads McNeese in scoring at 20.0 points per game and in assists at 6.0 per game. Valencia Fontenelle-Posson pulls down a team-best 10.0 rebounds per game.

Grambling is 0-1 and comes in on a one-game losing streak. The Lady Tigers average 61.0 points per game and give up 90.0. They shoot 29% from the field and 28% from 3-point range, and they average 34.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 8.0 blocks per game.

Princess Anderson leads Grambling with 15.0 points per game. Da'Naya Ross averages 3.0 assists per game, and Sophia Goncalves tops the team with 5.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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