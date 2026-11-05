The Oakland Golden Grizzlies visit the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams are 1-0. Oakland opened with a 104-32 home win over Cleary on Monday, Nov. 2. Wisconsin beat Bradley 71-65 at home on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Golden Grizzlies average 104.0 points per game and allow 32.0. They shoot 61 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point range, and they average 41.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists and 8.0 blocks per game.

Alessia Reale leads Oakland with 20.0 points per game. Cece Bonner averages 8.0 assists per game, and Milagros Morell averages 8.0 rebounds per game.

Wisconsin averages 71.0 points per game and gives up 65.0. The Badgers shoot 44 percent from the field and 11 percent from 3-point range, with 33.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists and 1.0 block per game.

Teagan Mallegni leads Wisconsin in all three major categories, averaging 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

The post Oakland Visits Wisconsin on Thursday in Matchup of 1-0 Teams appeared first on Ball Exclusives.