UTSA Visits Florida Atlantic on Thursday Night

The UTSA Roadrunners visit the Florida Atlantic Owls on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.

UTSA comes in at 7-1. The Roadrunners average 33.5 points and 409.3 yards per game, with a balanced split of 224.4 passing yards and 184.9 rushing yards. Their defense allows 26.0 points and 391.5 yards per game.

Owen McCown leads UTSA with 1,751 passing yards this season, completing 169 of 243 passes with 10 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Will Henderson III has 664 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns on 109 carries, and DJ Allen Jr. leads the receivers with 25 catches for 347 yards. Brandon Tucker has a team-high 56 tackles, and Owen Pewee has 4 sacks.

Florida Atlantic is 5-3 after a 48-41 loss at North Texas on Thursday, Oct. 29. The Owls score 37.8 points per game and gain 440.0 yards per game, 329.6 of them through the air. They allow 35.8 points and 468.0 yards per game, including 255.1 rushing yards.

Caden Veltkamp has thrown for 2,536 yards with 23 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, completing 227 of 316 attempts. Easton Messer has 74 catches for 898 yards and 9 touchdowns, and Ethan Ervin leads the ground game with 369 yards on 91 carries. Joseph Sipp Jr. leads the defense with 57 tackles and 2 sacks.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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