Union (TN) Bulldogs Visit North Alabama Lions on Thursday Night

The Union (TN) Bulldogs travel to face the North Alabama Lions on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game tips off at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall.

North Alabama is 1-0 and comes in on a one-game winning streak. The Lions average 79.0 points per game this season and allow 75.0.

The Lions shoot 49 percent from the field and 38 percent from 3-point range. They average 34.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Quan Lax leads North Alabama in scoring at 19.0 points per game. Mike Evbagharu leads the team in two categories, averaging 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

North Alabama listed no players on its injury report heading into Thursday's game against the Bulldogs.

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