Kentucky Wesleyan Visits Western Kentucky on Thursday Night

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers host the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers at E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Western Kentucky enters at 1-0 and riding a one-game winning streak. The Hilltoppers average 83.0 points per game and allow 58.0.

Western Kentucky shoots 43% from the field and 36% from 3-point range. The Hilltoppers average 43.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Teagan Moore leads the team in scoring at 17.0 points per game. Sharron Young averages 6.0 assists per game, and Armelo Boone pulls down 9.0 rebounds per game.

Western Kentucky has no players listed on its injury report.

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